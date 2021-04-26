EU says Iran talks in Vienna to resume on Tuesday

The European Union said on Monday that talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear accord will resume on Tuesday, chaired by the EU's political director Enrique Mora.

"Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States (to the accord) and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation (of the accord), the EU said in a statement.

