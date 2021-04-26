EU says Iran talks in Vienna to resume on Tuesday

EU says Iran talks in Vienna to resume on TuesdayReuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:15 IST
The European Union said on Monday that talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear accord will resume on Tuesday, chaired by the EU's political director Enrique Mora.
"Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States (to the accord) and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation (of the accord), the EU said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
