IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs Punjab Kings

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul c Narine b Cummins 19 Mayank Agarwal c Tripathi b Narine 31 Chris Gayle c Karthik b Mavi 0 Deepak Hooda c Morgan b Krishna 1 Nicholas Pooran b Varun 19 Moises Henriques b Narine 2 Shahrukh Khan c Morgan b Krishna 13 Chris Jordan b Krishna 30 Ravi Bishnoi c Morgan b Cummins 1 Mohammed Shami not out 1 Arshdeep Singh not out 1 Extras: (lb 1, w 4) 5 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/38 3/42 4/60 5/75 6/79 7/95 8/98 9/121 Bowling: Shivam Mavi 4-0-13-1, Pat Cummins 3-0-31-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-22-2, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-30-3, Andre Russell 1-0-2-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-24-1. More PTI PDS PDS

