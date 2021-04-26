Left Menu

Haryana govt demands 20,000 Remdesivir injections from Centre

In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases across Haryana, the state government on Monday demanded 20,000 Remdesivir injections from the Central government and 40 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen per day from the Jamshedpur plant in Jharkhand.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases across Haryana, the state government on Monday demanded 20,000 Remdesivir injections from the Central government and 40 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen per day from the Jamshedpur plant in Jharkhand. As per a release by the state government, "Haryana government has a shortage of 20,000 Remdesivir injections and has requested the Central government in this regard. Out of these, 1000 vaccines were delivered today while 3,000 vaccines will be available tomorrow. Out of 20,000 injections, 10,000 will be for private hospitals and 10,000 for government hospitals."

"Arrangements are being made for 1,000 oxygen beds in Rohtak PGI and 1,250 oxygen beds in other medical colleges and 200 beds in Faridabad", it informed. The Haryana government requested the Centre to permit 40 MT of oxygen per day from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur plant. The state government also urged the Central government to increase the oxygen quota from 162 MT to 270 MT. The state government will make arrangements to transport oxygen tankers via rail.

Earlier today, a meeting to monitor the COVID-19 situation was chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Vijay Vardhan. In the meeting, all the District Deputy Commissioners were instructed to monitor macro containment zone. "All the Deputy Commissioners should closely monitor the supply of oxygen. Deputy Commissioner should keep a watch for oxygen supply at small hospitals. A roster should be made to keep Kirana and Chemist shops open in crowded areas", informed Vardhan in the meeting.

However, the Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.19 crore today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, which completed 100 days yesterday. (ANI)

