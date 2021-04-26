Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 31 lakh vaccine doses administered today in India

India on Monday administered more than 31 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm as a preventive step amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday administered more than 31 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm as a preventive step amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed, "The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 14.5 crore mark. Also, the country has administered more than 31 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm today."

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,50,85,911 as per the 8 pm provisional report today. These include 93,23,439 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 60,59,065 HCWs who have taken the second dose. 1,21,00,254 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were given the first jab, 64,11,024 FLWs were given the second jab.

Also, 4,92,77,949 over 45 years old to 60 years old were given the first dose, 26,78,151 over 45 years old to 60 years old were administered the second dose. The Union Ministry informed that 5,05,37,922 were vaccinated above 60 years (with the first dose) and 86,98,107 were vaccinated above 60 years (with the second dose).

A total of 31,74,688 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the 101st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 19,73,778 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 12,00,910 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. As per the data issued by the Ministry today morning, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.19 crore today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, which completed 100 days yesterday.

Cumulatively, 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,44,954 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. Meanwhile, ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 74.5 per cent of the new cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

