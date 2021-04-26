Left Menu

Noida Traffic Police's helpline number to check overpricing by ambulance

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:27 IST
Amid several incidents of ambulances charging exorbitant rates to people for taking dead bodies to crematorium, the Noida Traffic Police on Monday issued a helpline number where people can reach out to them in case of trouble, officials said.

The helpline number 9971 009001 can be used in events of overcharging by ambulances or hearse vans by people to immediately get their complaint lodged, a police spokesperson said.

''Information has been received that several ambulance and hearse drivers have sought exorbitant money from people for carrying the bodies of COVID-19 patients to crematorium, which is unfair. If anyone faces such a problem in Gautam Buddh Nagar, they can immediately call up the helpline number and lodge a complaint,'' an official said.

Over the past few days, several people have alleged being overcharged by ambulance and hearse drivers to transport bodies of COVID-19 patients from hospitals or homes to crematorium.

The spokesperson added that the traffic police have deployed officials at COVID and other hospitals across the district to help patients and their attendants in facilitating ambulance services.

