Left Menu

Three foreigners among missing after Burkina Faso ambush, say security sources

Those missing include a member of the Burkinabe armed forces, two Spanish citizens and an Irish national who worked for conservation organisations, two of the sources said. There was no immediate comment from the local authorities or the Spanish foreign ministry.

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 27-04-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 04:57 IST
Three foreigners among missing after Burkina Faso ambush, say security sources

Four people including three foreigners are missing after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday, four local security sources said. The attackers struck during the day on a road leading to the vast forested reserve of Pama. Those missing include a member of the Burkinabe armed forces, two Spanish citizens and an Irish national who worked for conservation organisations, two of the sources said.

There was no immediate comment from the local authorities or the Spanish foreign ministry. Ireland's foreign ministry said it was "aware of the reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground."

Burkina Faso, like much of West Africa's Sahel region, faces a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians, despite help from French and U.N. forces. The worsening violence has led to one of the world’s fastest-growing displacement crises, the United Nations warned earlier in April. The Sahel now hosts nearly three million refugees and people displaced inside their own country.

The insurgents are believed to be holding a number of foreign hostages in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Gilead announces steps to expand availability of remdesivir in India

American biopharmaceutical company Gilead has announced steps to expand the availability of remdesivir, a key therapeutic medicine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, in India.The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in India is having a ...

Cricket-Lynn urges Australia to arrange charter flight to bring IPL players home

Batsman Chris Lynn has asked the Australian cricket board to arrange a charter plane to bring players home at the end of the Indian Premier League IPL as India battles a surge in COVID-19 infections. Three Australian cricketers have already...

Tesla edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and liquidating some bitcoins. Tesla posted record deliveries in th...

Pentagon working on war footing to begin delivery of supplies to India within next few days

The Pentagon is working on a war footing to begin delivery of essential medical supplies to India in the next few days, an official said here, noting that prominent among these include oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, and perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021