COVID-19: SC to extend period of limitation for filing appeals by litigants until further orders

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the second wave of COVID-19 has created an ''alarming situation'' and agreed to extend the period of limitation for filing appeals by litigants until further orders.

Observing that resurgence of COVID-19 cases has put the litigants in a ''difficult situation'', the bench extended all periods of limitation ending on March 14, 2021 until further orders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said a formal order would be passed after going through the notes submitted by the Attorney General K K Venugopal.

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and A S Bopanna said for the last few weeks there has been an alarming situation across the country due the second wave of COVID-19 putting litigants to hardship.

The top court had earlier decided to end the extension of limitation period which was granted for filing appeals in March, 2020 to litigants due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The apex court had on March 23 last year invoked its plenary power under Article 142 of the constitution to extend the limitation period of appeals from courts or tribunals on account of the pandemic with effect from March 15, 2020.

