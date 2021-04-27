Kerala HC holds reference to mark demise of Justice Shantanagoudar
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday held a reference to mark the demise of judge of the Supreme Court Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday. Prior to his elevation to the Supreme Court, the late judge served as Chief Justice at the Kerala High Court.
The reference was held with limited participants in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana suspended all judicial work at the apex court as a mark of respect to the late judge.
The 63-year-old sitting Supreme Court judge, Justice Shantanagoudar passed away on Saturday evening after a prolonged illness. He was recently infected with pneumonia also. (ANI)
