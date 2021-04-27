SC allows Vedanta’s oxygen plant at Tuticorin to operate in view of 'national need'
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Vedanta to operate its closed oxygen plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, saying the order has been passed in view of national need for oxygen.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 12:58 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Vedanta to operate its closed oxygen plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, saying the order has been passed in view of ''national need'' for oxygen. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said Vedanta shall not be allowed to enter and operate its copper smelting plant under the garb of this order. The top court said there should be no political bickering over the generation of oxygen by Vedanta as the country is facing a national crisis.
It said the order allowing Vedanta to operate its oxygen plant would not create any equity in its favour. The apex court asked Tamil Nadu to form a panel, including the district collector and th Tuticorin superintendent of police, to monitor activities at Vedanta’s oxygen plant. On April 23, the top court had said people are dying due to lack of oxygen, and questioned the Tamil Nadu government on why it can't take over Vedanta’s Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin, closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, for producing oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vedanta
- Nageswara
- Ravindra Bhat
- Tamil Nadu
- D Y Chandrachud
- The Supreme Court
- Tuticorin
ALSO READ
Demonatised currency notes worth Rs 4.8 cr seized in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga
Demonetised currency notes worth Rs 4.8 cr seized in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga
BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi.
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government announces 'Sunday lockdown.' PTI VGN ROH ROH
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government announces night curfew from April 20, between 10 pm and 4 am.