Left Menu

HC asks Centre, AAP govt about scarcity of COVID-19 medicine Remdesivir in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:08 IST
HC asks Centre, AAP govt about scarcity of COVID-19 medicine Remdesivir in Delhi

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Centre and AAP government as to why there was Remdesivir drug scarcity in the national capital when the medication was being widely prescribed for COVID-19 patients whose numbers have surged hugely in the past few days.

On being told by the Centre that Remdesivir can only be administered at hospitals, the high court observed that when oxygen and beds were not available in hospitals for coronavirus patients, then how will they get the drug.

Justice Prathiba M Singh made the Health Ministry and the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) a party in the matter and asked their lawyers to come with instructions on why there was a scarcity of the drug in Delhi.

A similar direction was issued to additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal, appearing for the Delhi government, and the matter was listed for hearing post lunch by the court.

''Entire city is suffering as they are not getting this drug. Entire procurement is done by the government. Then why is this happening,'' the court asked Aggarwal when the hearing commenced.

Aggarwal said that Delhi does not have the facilities to manufacture the drug and it is obtained from other states who sell it only after meeting their own demands.

He also told the court that a large stock of the drug had expired in February this year as it was not being actively prescribed by doctors.

The court, however, did not agree with the submission regarding the medicine not being prescribed, saying the drug was being prescribed by doctors everywhere.

The court also asked, ''Was it not permitted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)?'' The court was hearing a plea moved by a lawyer who is suffering from COVID-19 and was able to get only three out of the six doses of Remdesivir required by him.

In his plea, he has sought directions to the Delhi government to provide him with the remaining doses of the drug.

During the pre-noon hearing, the central government told the court that the drug can only be administered in a hospital setting and therefore, how were people getting it from pharmacies.

To this, the court said, ''There are no beds or oxygen available in the hospitals. How will people get the drug from there?'' PTI HMP SA SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares edge lower, Fed comments awaited

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ended barely lower on Tuesday as regional investors trod cautiously ahead of comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 11.29 points or 0.04 at 28,941.54. ...

Jenna Coleman to star in 'The War Rooms'

Actor Jenna Coleman, who starred in BBCNetflix drama The Serpent on serial killer Charles Sobhraj, is all set to lead The War Rooms.Coleman will play Joan Bright, the woman who ran Winston Churchills secret Whitehall bunker, in the series, ...

Gujarat extends night curfew to nine more cities

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in nine more cities from 8 pm to 6 am. Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to...

EU Parliament lifts immunity of Greek far-right lawmaker

European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to lift the immunity of a Greek far-right member of the EU parliament who has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in Greece for being a leading member of a criminal organisation.The European Parlia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021