COVID-19: 5.34 lakh people vaccinated in a day in Maharashtra

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the state on Monday vaccinated 5.34 lakh people in a single day, informed the state health department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the state on Monday vaccinated 5.34 lakh people in a single day, informed the state health department. 5.34 lakh people were vaccinated in 4913 vaccination sessions and a total of 1,49,21,411 vaccine doses have been administered till yesterday, it said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra was among the ten states that reported 74.5 per cent of the new cases in the country and among the twelve states that displayed an upward trajectory in daily new cases, on Monday. It further stated that it was among the eight states that cumulatively accounted for 69.67 per cent of India's total active cases yesterday. Maharashtra on Monday reported the highest daily new cases at 66,191, informed the ministry.

As per the ministry, Maharashtra was among the ten states that accounted for 79.66 per cent of the new deaths in the country. The state on Monday saw the maximum casualties at 832. Maharashtra was also among the ten states, which accounted for 78.98 per cent of the new recoveries in the country on Monday.

As per the ministry, the state registered 61,450 recoveries yesterday. Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning. The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries.

As many as 28,09,79,877 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. Of these 16,58,700 samples were tested on Monday. The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 14,52,71,186. (ANI)

