Guj: Over 250 held in 4 months for COVID-19 violations at weddings

Over 900 cases have been registered and 254 persons arrested in the last four months for alleged violations of COVID-19 norms at weddings in Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

During the ongoing drive to check the compliance of guidelines at weddings, police teams visited at least 17,571 venues between December 19, 2020 and April 25, a release issued by the office of Gujarat director general of police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia said.

The police have arrested 254 persons in 976 cases, including 727 offences of mask violation and 149 related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines, it stated.

On April 25 alone, police teams visited 3,244 wedding venues across the state, lodged 207 cases of mask and other COVID-19 related violations and arrested 78 persons, said the release.

In view of the sudden rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the month, the state government has capped the number of wedding guests to 50 from 100 earlier since April 14 to contain the viral spread, the release said.

DGP Bhatia has instructed police heads of all cities and districts to visit wedding venues in their areas to check compliance of government guidelines and lodge cases against violators.

The police have also made online registration of weddings mandatory, it was stated.

