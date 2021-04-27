Left Menu

Maha: Prison officer sacked for violating two-child norm

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:33 IST
Maha: Prison officer sacked for violating two-child norm

A woman prison superintendent in Pune has been dismissed from service for allegedly violating the two-child norm and suppressing the fact that she had three children.

Maharashtra home department's deputy secretary N S Karad, in an order issued on Monday, said Swati Jogdand, posted as superintendent in the Pune district prison, concealed information that she had three children before her appointment in the department in 2012.

As per provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (declaration of small family) Rules-2005, a candidate should have a ''small family'', which is defined as husband, wife and two children.

A candidate having more than two children after 2005 is not eligible for government job, according per the rules.

Following a complaint against Jogdand in 2016 that she had three children before her appointment but hid the information, a departmental inquiry was initiated.

''During the inquiry, it was proved that before her appointment in the department in 2012, she had three children, as her youngest child's date of birth is April 29, 2007.

However, Jogdand in her statement on December 23, 2015 mentioned about two daughters,'' the government order said.

''So, it has been proved that Jogdand, despite having three children, gave false information about two kids and violated the Maharashtra Civil Services (declaration of small family) Rules,'' the order said.

Since the charges against the officer are proved, she has been dismissed from service with immediate effect, as per the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, it said.

According to the order, Jogdand was given a copy of the inquiry report in August 2019. She then requested for relaxation in provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (declaration of small family) Rules.

''There is no situational reason or facts through which such a relaxation can be given. Jogdand had three children before joining the service, but she suppressed that information and received an appointment by cheating the state government, and that is why she is not eligible to get relaxation from the rules,'' the order stated.

Jogdand joined the Maharashtra prison department in 2012 as superintendent, district prison (class II), after clearing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

French President Macron: condemns treatment of protesters in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the treatment of protesters in Chad, where at least two people were killed and 27 injured as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took...

Avoid travelling to Nepal for onward journey to third countries: Indian embassy

The Indian Embassy here on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal for the purposes of onward journeys to third countries after Kathmandu banned all foreign nationals from using the Himalayan nation as a transit point as p...

POLL-Biden fares better than Trump over his first 100 days

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to be under strict EC surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am: Official.

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to be under strict EC surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021