Maha: Prison officer sacked for violating two-child norm

A woman prison superintendent in Pune has been dismissed from service for allegedly violating the two-child norm and suppressing the fact that she had three children.

Maharashtra home department's deputy secretary N S Karad, in an order issued on Monday, said Swati Jogdand, posted as superintendent in the Pune district prison, concealed information that she had three children before her appointment in the department in 2012.

As per provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (declaration of small family) Rules-2005, a candidate should have a ''small family'', which is defined as husband, wife and two children.

A candidate having more than two children after 2005 is not eligible for government job, according per the rules.

Following a complaint against Jogdand in 2016 that she had three children before her appointment but hid the information, a departmental inquiry was initiated.

''During the inquiry, it was proved that before her appointment in the department in 2012, she had three children, as her youngest child's date of birth is April 29, 2007.

However, Jogdand in her statement on December 23, 2015 mentioned about two daughters,'' the government order said.

''So, it has been proved that Jogdand, despite having three children, gave false information about two kids and violated the Maharashtra Civil Services (declaration of small family) Rules,'' the order said.

Since the charges against the officer are proved, she has been dismissed from service with immediate effect, as per the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, it said.

According to the order, Jogdand was given a copy of the inquiry report in August 2019. She then requested for relaxation in provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (declaration of small family) Rules.

''There is no situational reason or facts through which such a relaxation can be given. Jogdand had three children before joining the service, but she suppressed that information and received an appointment by cheating the state government, and that is why she is not eligible to get relaxation from the rules,'' the order stated.

Jogdand joined the Maharashtra prison department in 2012 as superintendent, district prison (class II), after clearing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam.

