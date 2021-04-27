Ukraine to expel Russian consul in Odessa in latest tit-for-tat move

Ukraine to expel Russian consul in Odessa in latest tit-for-tat moveReuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:06 IST
Ukraine will declare the Russian consul in the port city of Odessa as 'persona non grata' in response to the Russian government declaring a Ukrainian diplomat in Moscow as 'persona non grata', a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.
Russia and Ukraine also expelled a diplomat each earlier this month after Moscow accused a Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg of trying to obtain classified information.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine says Putin snubs Russian troop build-up talks, Moscow lashes U.S.
Ukraine says Putin snubs Russian troop build-up talks, Moscow lashes U.S.
Moscow says U.S. military support to Kyiv "serious challenge" - agencies
Moscow warns U.S. to stay away from Russia and Crimea -Ifax cites dy foreign minister
Lebanon's Hariri to ask Russia for economic assistance at Moscow meetings -RIA