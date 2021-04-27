Ukraine to expel Russian consul in Odessa in latest tit-for-tat move

Ukraine will declare the Russian consul in the port city of Odessa as 'persona non grata' in response to the Russian government declaring a Ukrainian diplomat in Moscow as 'persona non grata', a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine also expelled a diplomat each earlier this month after Moscow accused a Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg of trying to obtain classified information.

