Left Menu

Maha: Pimpri-Chinchwad police form team for transportation of oxygen

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:47 IST
Maha: Pimpri-Chinchwad police form team for transportation of oxygen

The police in Pimpri Chinchwad suburb of Maharashtra's Pune city have formed a coordination team to ensure smooth transportation of oxygen for COVID-19 patients from plants to hospitals, an official said on Tuesday.

Majority of the oxygen-producing units are located in the industrial belt, which comes under the Pimpri Chinchwad police's jurisdiction.

In order to ensure smooth transportation of the life- saving gas from factories to hospitals, escort teams comprising five armed policemen and traffic police personnel have been deployed, the official said.

''Efforts are being made to create green corridors for movement of oxygen tankers,'' he said.

A dedicated ''O2 coordination team'' with senior officials from Pimpri Chinchwad police, Pune police, civic and district administrations, has been formed to monitor the transportation of oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Britain to send 'strongest ever' swimming team to Tokyo

Britain will send its strongest ever swimming team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after announcing an initial squad of 28 on Tuesday, officials said. Reigning Olympic 100m breaststroke champion and world record holder Adam Peaty is the standout...

Philippines to ban travellers from India over highly contagious variant

The Philippines will ban travellers coming from India to prevent the spread of a new variant blamed for a huge surge in cases in the South Asian nation, a senior official said on Tuesday.Travellers coming from India or those with travel his...

Spain to enforce quarantine on travellers from India

Spain will enforce a quarantine on all travellers from India in response to the emergence of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus there, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.As there are no direct flights fro...

Germany to airlift medical aid to India in coming days

Germany will in the coming days deliver medical equipment to India to help the country contain a surge in coronavirus infections, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.The equipment to be airlifted to India includes mobile stations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021