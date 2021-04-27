Danish police arrest six suspected of financing and joining Islamic State

Danish police arrest six suspected of financing and joining Islamic StateReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:48 IST
Danish police said on Tuesday they had arrested six men suspected of links to Islamic State in Syria.
Two of the six, arrested in Copenhagen and Aarhus, were suspected of travelling to Syria in 2014 to fight for the militant group.
Five of them were suspected of sending money to Islamic State between 2013 and 2017, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic
- Syria
- Danish
- Copenhagen
ALSO READ
COVID vaccine can be taken during Ramzan, says 'fatwa' by prominent Islamic seminary
COVID vaccine can be taken during Ramzan, say Islamic scholars
Islamic Corporation for Development and Arab Tourism Organization sign MoU
Islamic State claims responsibility for Saturday's attack at Iraq's oilfield
Islamic State claims responsibility for Iraq market bomb attack