People News Roundup: Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial -lawyer

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial -lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail because her "horrific" jail conditions make it impossible to prepare for trial on charges she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her lawyer told a U.S. appeals court on Monday. The lawyer David Markus said it's unfair to force Maxwell to review millions of pages of materials from behind bars, with guards waking her with flashlights every 15 minutes on a misplaced concern she might, like Epstein, commit suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)