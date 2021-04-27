Left Menu

Lanka Cabinet approves proposal to ban face coverings in public places

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:00 IST
Lanka Cabinet approves proposal to ban face coverings in public places

Sri Lankan Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to ban all forms of face coverings in public places, citing a threat to national security. However, wearing face masks to combat COVID-19 is allowed.

The move came weeks after Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara signed a paper in March, seeking the approval of the Cabinet to ban burqas -- outer garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women.

The Cabinet has decided to ban all forms of face coverings in public places, Cabinet spokesperson and information minister Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters here, without specifying burqas.

“All forms of face covers are a threat to national security,” he said.

The covering of the full face will automatically include burqa and niqab.

The proposal now must be approved by Parliament to become a law.

Last month, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Ambassador Saad Khattak had criticised the proposal to ban the wearing of burqas in the country, saying such ''divisive steps'' in the name of security will not only hurt the sentiments of Muslims but also strengthen wider apprehensions about the fundamental human rights of minorities in the island nation. Meanwhile, Weerasekera in a Facebook post wrote that the Cabinet has approved the proposal to ban all face coverings, including the burqa.

The Buddhist-majority nation in 2019 had temporarily banned wearing of burqas under emergency regulations following the Easter Sunday attacks in which nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels, killing 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500.

Muslims make up about 9 per cent of the 22 million people in Sri Lanka, where Buddhists account for more than 70 per cent of the population. Ethnic minority Tamils, who are mainly Hindus, comprise about 12 per cent, while Christians account for over 7 per cent of the population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Six suspected drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a huge consignment of drugs, concealed in a hideout, was busted, police said on Tuesday.Based on a specific information, a checkpoint establish...

United Breweries posts over 2-fold rise in Q4 profit at Rs 97.53 crore

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 97.53 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, riding on good volume growth in markets across the country.The company had posted a...

Lanka Cabinet approves proposal to ban face coverings in public places

Sri Lankas Cabinet on Tuesday approved a controversial proposal to ban all forms of face coverings in public places, citing a threat to national security.The move came weeks after Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara signed a note...

Keep COVID-19 issue beyond politics: Bengal BJP to TMC

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for engaging in politics over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday said it is not the right time for the Centre and the state to be involved in a conflict.BJP s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021