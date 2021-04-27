Poland inches towards EU recovery plan approval, but tensions remain

Poland moved closer to ratifying legislation essential to the European Union COVID-19 recovery fund on Tuesday after the prime minister said the government had approved it and agreed to proposals from an opposition block on how money should be spent.

All of the EU's 27 members have to approve a decision by the bloc to increase the upper limit for national contributions to the EU budget, in order for it to borrow the 750 billion euros ($905.78 billion) needed to implement the recovery fund. However, splits in Poland's ruling United Right coalition over the plan have made opposition support necessary and even raised the possibility of early elections if the government cannot secure majority backing in parliament, adding to the sense of instability in an alliance that has been racked with tensions for months.

"Today it must be emphasised with full force that the pace of overcoming the COVID crisis will depend on whether these funds can be accepted," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after a cabinet meeting, adding that the bill would now go to parliament. United Poland, a junior partner in the governing coalition, is opposed to the EU recovery plan, which it says could see predominantly Catholic Poland forced to accept liberal policies like gay marriage and become saddled with debt.

Morawiecki said the two government ministers from United Poland had expressed their "reservations" at Tuesday's meeting. However, a meeting between the government and the Left parliamentary block produced agreement on proposals from the opposition grouping on how funds should be spent, including building 75,000 flats in Poland for rent, investing in hospitals and supporting sectors worst affected by the pandemic.

"The government agreed to all our conditions," said Robert Biedron, a member of the European Parliament and one of the leaders of the Left. "There was not a discussion about whether we are going to vote for or against, for us what is important is that the funds reach Poland and go where they are needed."

Opposition parties are split on whether to give the divided government the votes it needs to pass the legislation, with some insisting the issue should be used to bring about early elections. "We believe that the Left has made a very serious mistake in supporting the government at a time when there is no majority for Prime Minister Morawiecki to function," said Jan Grabiec, spokesman of the largest opposition party Civic Platform. ($1 = 0.8280 euros)

