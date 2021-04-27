Left Menu

Poland inches towards EU recovery plan approval, but tensions remain

Poland moved closer to ratifying legislation essential to the European Union COVID-19 recovery fund on Tuesday after the prime minister said the government had approved it and agreed to proposals from an opposition block on how money should be spent. All of the EU's 27 members have to approve a decision by the bloc to increase the upper limit for national contributions to the EU budget, in order for it to borrow the 750 billion euros ($905.78 billion) needed to implement the recovery fund.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:14 IST
Poland inches towards EU recovery plan approval, but tensions remain

Poland moved closer to ratifying legislation essential to the European Union COVID-19 recovery fund on Tuesday after the prime minister said the government had approved it and agreed to proposals from an opposition block on how money should be spent.

All of the EU's 27 members have to approve a decision by the bloc to increase the upper limit for national contributions to the EU budget, in order for it to borrow the 750 billion euros ($905.78 billion) needed to implement the recovery fund. However, splits in Poland's ruling United Right coalition over the plan have made opposition support necessary and even raised the possibility of early elections if the government cannot secure majority backing in parliament, adding to the sense of instability in an alliance that has been racked with tensions for months.

"Today it must be emphasised with full force that the pace of overcoming the COVID crisis will depend on whether these funds can be accepted," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after a cabinet meeting, adding that the bill would now go to parliament. United Poland, a junior partner in the governing coalition, is opposed to the EU recovery plan, which it says could see predominantly Catholic Poland forced to accept liberal policies like gay marriage and become saddled with debt.

Morawiecki said the two government ministers from United Poland had expressed their "reservations" at Tuesday's meeting. However, a meeting between the government and the Left parliamentary block produced agreement on proposals from the opposition grouping on how funds should be spent, including building 75,000 flats in Poland for rent, investing in hospitals and supporting sectors worst affected by the pandemic.

"The government agreed to all our conditions," said Robert Biedron, a member of the European Parliament and one of the leaders of the Left. "There was not a discussion about whether we are going to vote for or against, for us what is important is that the funds reach Poland and go where they are needed."

Opposition parties are split on whether to give the divided government the votes it needs to pass the legislation, with some insisting the issue should be used to bring about early elections. "We believe that the Left has made a very serious mistake in supporting the government at a time when there is no majority for Prime Minister Morawiecki to function," said Jan Grabiec, spokesman of the largest opposition party Civic Platform. ($1 = 0.8280 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Six suspected drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a huge consignment of drugs, concealed in a hideout, was busted, police said on Tuesday.Based on a specific information, a checkpoint establish...

United Breweries posts over 2-fold rise in Q4 profit at Rs 97.53 crore

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 97.53 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, riding on good volume growth in markets across the country.The company had posted a...

Lanka Cabinet approves proposal to ban face coverings in public places

Sri Lankas Cabinet on Tuesday approved a controversial proposal to ban all forms of face coverings in public places, citing a threat to national security.The move came weeks after Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara signed a note...

Keep COVID-19 issue beyond politics: Bengal BJP to TMC

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for engaging in politics over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday said it is not the right time for the Centre and the state to be involved in a conflict.BJP s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021