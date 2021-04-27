Nagpur man cheated of Rs 2.05 lakh by Facebook 'friend'

A man was cheated of Rs 2.05 lakh after he befriended a woman on Facebook who promised to send him some gifts, police in Nagpur said on Tuesday.

The victim was befriended by a woman who introduced herself as Venisa Squad on Facebook in April last year, a Kapil Nagar police station official said.

''After gaining his confidence, she said she would send some gifts for him. The victim soon got a call from a man posing as a Customs officer who said the former had to deposit Rs 2.05 lakh in some bank accounts as duty to get the gift parcels released,'' he said.

After the victim deposited the money, the accused stopped communicating with him, following which he filed a police case recently, he added.

