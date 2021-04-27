Left Menu

HC notice to the Centre on pleas challenging 'discriminatory vaccination policy'

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:14 IST
HC notice to the Centre on pleas challenging 'discriminatory vaccination policy'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the central government on two pleas, challenging its ''discriminatory COVID-19 vaccination policy''.

M K Muneer, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly, in his plea, alleged that Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy issued by the Centre was violative of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

It was also contrary to the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and consequent National Disaster Management Plan, 2019 (NDMP), he alleged.

The petitioner said that by virtue of the new policy, dual pricing of vaccines has been allowed and states are forced to contend with private players to purchase the vaccines in the open market, whilst the central government procures them at a discounted/ subsidised rate.

He alleged that the present policy for people in the 18-45 age group is discriminatory, especially when compared to the vaccination by the Centre for those above 45 years of age.

According to the petitioner, numerous states, including Kerala, are up in arms objecting to the mechanism.

He sought a direction to the central government to take over the vaccination programme in accordance with the National Disaster Management Plan and vaccinate all citizens free of cost.

Another plea filed by a lawyer contended that the Centre should adhere to the National Vaccination Policy when it comes to procurement of vaccines.

The court, after hearing both petitions, clarified that since the matter is under the consideration of the Supreme Court, no orders will be passed by it for the time being.

It then posted the pleas to May 4 for further hearing.

PTI COR TGB APR ADMINISTRATOR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-White House adviser charged in USD 200K theft from schools

The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he stole over USD 200,000 from the network and used it to get a better interest ...

China, B'desh should oppose powers from outside the region forming 'military alliance' in South Asia: Chinese DM

China and Bangladesh should make joint efforts against powers from outside the region establishing a military alliance in South Asia and practising hegemonism, Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday.Wei made the remarks wh...

Hundreds of U.S. businesses call for LGBT+ anti-discrimination law

By Matthew Lavietes and Hugo Greenhalgh NEW YORK, April 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tech giants Amazon, Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday were among some 400 companies to call for U.S. lawmakers to pass a key LGBT rights bill that would e...

COVID: Woman alleges Noida CMO told her she would be jailed if she came again for remdesivir

Amid a shortage of medicines, a woman attendant of a COVID-19 patient on Tuesday alleged that she was threatened of police action by the Gautam Buddh Nagars chief medical officer if she again visited his office for remdesivir.The alleged in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021