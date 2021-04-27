Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday challenged former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest polls against him from Patiala.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:00 IST
Punjab CM challenges Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest polls against him
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a press release, making it absolutely clear that indiscipline in the party would not be tolerated at any cost, the Punjab Chief Minister has categorically said that if Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to contest against him then he is free to do so but that would only lead to Sidhu meeting the fate of General JJ Singh who lost his security deposit in the election.

The Assembly polls in Punjab are due in 2022. The Chief Minister challenged Navjot Singh Sidhu to clearly spell out whether he is a member of the Congress party or not.

"If yes, then his continuing rant against his Chief Minister and the government amounts to gross indiscipline", said Amarinder Singh adding the Congress dissident ought to choose the side he was on because in Congress he is indulging in breaking the discipline of the party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won't take him back and as far as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is concerned, they are also peeved with him. Pointing out further, the Chief Minister also lauded Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar and said that the latter is doing a good job and discharging his responsibility well so, there is no question of Sidhu being appointed in Sunil Jakhar's place.

"It has been just four years when Sidhu joined the Congress and as such there are many people who have started their careers with the Youth Congress who are much senior to him hence how can he be given post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's President," he said. On the issue of Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sunil Jakhar tendering their resignations, the Chief Minister said that he had rejected the same.

Coming to the issue of oxygen supply in the State in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said that Punjab needs daily 300 metric tonnes of oxygen but there has been no positive response from the central government. He further added that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the best possible medical care for the COVID-19 patients and it has an adequate number of L2 and L3 beds and is in the process of preparing 2200 more.

"On the vaccination front, we have only one day of stock left and that is why the Health Department has been directed to order 30 lakh doses of Covishield for the 18-45 age group", said the Chief Minister. Explaining the issues related to the procurement of wheat and complaints of shortage of gunny bags, he squarely placed the blame on the central government for its shortage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

