Left Menu

Spain confirms two journalists killed after Burkina Faso ambush

Two Spanish journalists were killed after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol near a nature reserve in eastern Burkina Faso, Spain's prime minister said on Tuesday. An Irish national also died, three senior Burkina Faso security sources said. The three foreigners and a member of the Burkinabe armed forces went missing on Monday after a morning attack on a convoy of security forces, forest rangers and expatriates, according to the Burkinabe government.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:34 IST
Spain confirms two journalists killed after Burkina Faso ambush

Two Spanish journalists were killed after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol near a nature reserve in eastern Burkina Faso, Spain's prime minister said on Tuesday. An Irish national also died, three senior Burkina Faso security sources said.

The three foreigners and a member of the Burkinabe armed forces went missing on Monday after a morning attack on a convoy of security forces, forest rangers and expatriates, according to the Burkinabe government. It has not yet confirmed the deaths, saying photos of bodies circulating on social networks had not been formally identified as being theirs.

However, Spain's prime minister said two journalists filming a documentary there had been killed. "The worst of news is confirmed," Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter. Ireland's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had been in contact with the family of the Irish citizen as well as with EU and Spanish colleagues. "The situation is complex and officials are working with relevant actors on the ground," it said, without commenting further.

The three senior Burkina Faso security sources with direct knowledge of the matter requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on a road leading to the vast forested reserve of Pama. The government said it had not identified the assailants, whom it described as "terrorists".

Abundant vegetation and the poor condition of the backcountry roads in the area would have made it easy for the assailants to take the convoy by surprise, said Burkinabe police superintendent and security expert Rachid Palenfo. "It happened where the road is deteriorated, it means that you can't drive fast," he told Reuters.

The unit that was ambushed was part of a new joint army, police and forestry unit that had just gone through six months of training and was starting operations in conservation areas around Pama on the border with Benin and Togo. Burkina Faso, like much of West Africa's Sahel region, faces a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians, despite help from French and U.N. forces.

Insurgents are believed to be holding a number of foreign hostages in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. The worsening violence has led to one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises, U.N. agencies warned on Tuesday. It said 29 million Sahelians - an all-time high - were in need of aid and protection, 5 million more than last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Friday - president

Portugals state of emergency, the highest level of coronavirus alert, will end on Friday, the president announced, as infections drop sharply and the country prepares to further ease a strict lockdown imposed more than three months ago. Wit...

U.S. CDC has not seen link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC has not found a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, the agencys Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.We have not seen a signal and weve actually looked intenti...

Teacher fraternity will conduct online classes from home: JK govt

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said that teachers who were going to educational institutes under the in-campus in-person teaching policy will now conduct online classes from their homes in view of a spike in COVID cases in ...

Thousands demonstrate in Chad against military transition

Thousands protested and two people were killed in Chad Tuesday in demonstrations against the rule of a transitional military council headed by the son of the late President Idriss Deby Itno, who died last week. Those killed in violence surr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021