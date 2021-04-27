Israeli military says it downed a Hezbollah drone on Lebanon border

Israeli military says it downed a Hezbollah drone on Lebanon borderReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:37 IST
Israeli forces shot down a drone belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah group that crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon on Tuesday, the Israeli military said.
