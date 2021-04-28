Left Menu

British inventor Dyson denies inappropriate conduct over texts to PM Johnson

In his first public comments since Johnson faced scrutiny over the interaction with the opposition Labour Party calling for an investigation into lobbying, Dyson said it was untrue he tried to "extract favours from the prime minister". The BBC reported that Dyson had asked the finance ministry for no change in the tax status of his staff coming to Britain to work on the emergency project.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 03:32 IST
British inventor Dyson denies inappropriate conduct over texts to PM Johnson

The British billionaire James Dyson denied acting inappropriately for seeking tax assurances from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to work on a project to manufacture ventilators in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. In his first public comments since Johnson faced scrutiny over the interaction with the opposition Labour Party calling for an investigation into lobbying, Dyson said it was untrue he tried to "extract favours from the prime minister".

The BBC reported that Dyson had asked the finance ministry for no change in the tax status of his staff coming to Britain to work on the emergency project. He contacted Johnson directly, who replied: "I will fix it", the BBC said. Dyson, inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, rejected what he called the BBC's "grotesque mischaracterisation" of his connections to Johnson's Conservative Party.

"The BBC’s characterisation of me as a prominent Conservative donor, or supporter, leveraging a position of power to extract favours from the Prime Minister, is completely untrue," Dyson said in an article in the Daily Telegraph. "I have met Boris Johnson only three times – always with officials – the last time in 2016. I have not attended any Conservative social events."

The BBC defended the organisation's reporting. "The BBC has led the way on reporting a significant story which is clearly in the public interest," a spokesman said.

"James Dyson has informed us he is not a prominent Conservative supporter and at his request we put that detail on the record." Johnson is currently grappling with an array of accusations which opponents say show he is unfit for office, including claims he lied about who paid for the refurbishment of his official Downing Street flat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. trade chief Tai, Britain's Truss discussed WTO reform in call -UK

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and British Trade Secretary Liz Truss discussed the need for substantive progress in reforming the World Trade Organization and other key issues during a call on Tuesday, their offices said. The two o...

Unmanned helicopter crashes into US Navy ship, damaging hull

An unmanned helicopter crashed into the side of a US Navy ship during routine operations in the western Pacific ocean, officials said here.No one was injured when the 31-foot-long MQ-8B Fire Scout struck the hull of the USS Charleston short...

UN chief launches Cyprus talks, joined by Greece, Turkey, UK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held brief meetings with leaders of war-divided Cyprus in the Swiss city of Geneva in an effort to revive talks toward a settlement. Guterres met with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Ersi...

World Bank's Malpass, France's Le Maire discuss vaccines and aid for poor countries

World Bank President David Malpass and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday discussed COVID-19 vaccine deployment, debt relief and other aid for low income countries, including Chad and Sudan, the bank said in a statement.Malpa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021