HM Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM; takes stock of situation after earthquake

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal after the state was hit by an earthquake, and assured him that the Centre stands firmly behind its people.

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam this morning, causing widespread damage in the state.

''Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam.Praying for everyone's safety and well-being,'' Shah tweeted.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal.

