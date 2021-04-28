Doctor in HC seeks to use his closed hospital for COVID-19 patients

A doctor who set up a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital which was closed down due to insolvency resolution process against its parent company requested the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to allow it to operate for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

The doctor told the high court that he and his team of doctors and paramedical staff are ready to support operation of the hospital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Health Ministry, Delhi government and the resolution professional seeking their stand by May 7 on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the doctor.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi opposed the PIL saying it was an attempt by the petitioner to interfere with the ongoing resolution process.

Rakesh Saxena, who set up Febris Multispeciality Hospital under the parent company Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd, said that considering the serious situation in the national capital -- grappling with a huge surge in COVID-19 infections and shortage of beds, oxygen and medicines -- his hospital be used to help people.

He has said the Centre or Delhi government can take over the hospital closed since 2019 and use the facilities there for COVID-19 patients.

He told the court that the license of the hospital can be renewed in view of the prevailing emergent situation on the ground.

The corporate insolvency resolution process was initiated against the company on an application filed before the National Company Law Tribunal by the LIC Housing Finance Ltd, a creditor of Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)