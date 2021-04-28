Left Menu

Doctor in HC seeks to use his closed hospital for COVID-19 patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:32 IST
Doctor in HC seeks to use his closed hospital for COVID-19 patients

A doctor who set up a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital which was closed down due to insolvency resolution process against its parent company requested the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to allow it to operate for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

The doctor told the high court that he and his team of doctors and paramedical staff are ready to support operation of the hospital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Health Ministry, Delhi government and the resolution professional seeking their stand by May 7 on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the doctor.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi opposed the PIL saying it was an attempt by the petitioner to interfere with the ongoing resolution process.

Rakesh Saxena, who set up Febris Multispeciality Hospital under the parent company Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd, said that considering the serious situation in the national capital -- grappling with a huge surge in COVID-19 infections and shortage of beds, oxygen and medicines -- his hospital be used to help people.

He has said the Centre or Delhi government can take over the hospital closed since 2019 and use the facilities there for COVID-19 patients.

He told the court that the license of the hospital can be renewed in view of the prevailing emergent situation on the ground.

The corporate insolvency resolution process was initiated against the company on an application filed before the National Company Law Tribunal by the LIC Housing Finance Ltd, a creditor of Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Back to school next week for Poland's youngest pupils

Children from the first three grades in Poland are expected to go back to school next week as coronavirus infections fall, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday. The government is on track to ease some restrictions on Wednesday...

IMA Assam branch urges govt to ensure more COVID-19 testing

The Indian Medical Association IMA Assam Branch on Wednesday urged the state government to ensure more COVID-19 testing of people and to expedite the vaccination process.Expressing serious concern at the rising number of cases in the state ...

Deutsche Bank surprises with best quarter since 2014

Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter as strength at its investment bank helped offset headwinds from restructuring and the pandemic.Deutsche painted a rosier look for 2021, saying it now expects reven...

Army's base hospital in Delhi to have 900 oxygenated beds for COVID patients by mid-June

The Indian Armys base hospital in Delhi will augment its capacity and will have 900 oxygenated beds for COVID-19 patients by mid-June, said an official statement on Wednesday.Currently, the base hospital has a total of 340 COVID-19 beds, ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021