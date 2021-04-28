EU will work with UK as 'friend and partner' - chairman

Britain remains the European Union's "important friend and partner", the chairman of the bloc said on Wednesday after the European Parliament cleared a new, post-Brexit trade deal between the two.

"I warmly welcome the results of the vote by the European Parliament on the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement. It marks a major step forward in EU-UK relations and opens a new era," European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.

"The EU will continue to work constructively with the UK as an important friend and partner."

