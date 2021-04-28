Karnataka CM urges people to follow lockdown rules to defeat COVID-19

Hours after the 14-day lockdown came into effect in Karnataka to contain COVID-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to the people to abide by the norms to break the chain of infections.

''The 2 weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency.

Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic,'' Yediyurappa tweeted.

Roads in urban areas wore a deserted look while the bustling markets fell silent as the lockdown came into force on Tuesday night.

The government has allowed sale of essential goods and continuity of essential services.

It has allowed the sale of essential products such as vegetables, grocery, milk supply, medical stores and hospitals to operate.

These measures have been taken after the daily COVID cases in the state climbed to more than 30,000.

The state has now over three lakh active cases of which two lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

