Justice Vimla Singh Kapoor elevated as permanent judge of Chhattisgarh HC
Justice Vimla Singh Kapoor, an additional judge in the Chhattisgarh High ourt, was on Wednesday elevated as a permanent judge, the Law Ministry said.The ministry also notified the resignation of Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court with effect from March 31 this year.Justice Kapoor was appointed as an additional judge of the high court in June 2018 for a period of two years.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:37 IST
Justice Vimla Singh Kapoor, an additional judge in the Chhattisgarh High Çourt, was on Wednesday elevated as a permanent judge, the Law Ministry said.
The ministry also notified the resignation of Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court with effect from March 31 this year.
Justice Kapoor was appointed as an additional judge of the high court in June 2018 for a period of two years. The period was further extended for one year in June last year, it said in a statement.
Justice Gupta had tendered his resignation from the office of judge of the high court with effect from March 31 afternoon. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Defsys Solutions Delivered Counter Drone Systems to Indian Forces: Col. S.Gupta
Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor gear up for second schedule of 'Ek Villain Returns'
Anil Kapoor celebrates 27 years of '1942 : A Love Story'
Kareena Kapoor shares adorable glimpse of how weekend looks like to her
US Senate to vote on Indian-American lawyer Vanita Gupta’s nomination