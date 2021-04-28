Justice Vimla Singh Kapoor elevated as permanent judge of Chhattisgarh HC

Justice Vimla Singh Kapoor, an additional judge in the Chhattisgarh High Çourt, was on Wednesday elevated as a permanent judge, the Law Ministry said.

The ministry also notified the resignation of Justice Sharad Kumar Gupta as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court with effect from March 31 this year.

Justice Kapoor was appointed as an additional judge of the high court in June 2018 for a period of two years. The period was further extended for one year in June last year, it said in a statement.

Justice Gupta had tendered his resignation from the office of judge of the high court with effect from March 31 afternoon. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry on Wednesday.

