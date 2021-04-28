Left Menu

5 members of family killed in Mirzapur house collapse

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:39 IST
5 members of family killed in Mirzapur house collapse

Five members of a family died here in their sleep after the roof of their house collapsed here early Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 3 am in the Choti Gudri area.

The victims -- Umashankar (50), his wife Gudia (48); their sons Saurabh (18), Subham (22); and daughter Sandhya (20) -- used to live in a rented accommodation, police said, adding it was an old building.

Police said they were informed about the incident by a neighbour of the victim family after they heard a loud noise.

Five bodies were recovered from the debris, they added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

