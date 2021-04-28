Left Menu

Russia expels diplomats from Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday ordered the expulsion of seven diplomats from Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian envoys.

They have one week to leave.

