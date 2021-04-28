Russia expels diplomats from Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Russia expels diplomats from Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and EstoniaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:07 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday ordered the expulsion of seven diplomats from Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian envoys.
They have one week to leave.
