3 prisoners escape from Patiala jail; one was deported from UK

Three prisoners, including an inmate deported from the UK, escaped from the central jail here, officials said on Wednesday.

The trio escaped Tuesday night after making a hole in the wall of the prison cell, they said.

The jail officials came to know about the incident Wednesday morning.

One of the escapees, Sher Singh, was deported from the United Kingdom and was undergoing a 22-year sentence.

He was brought to the Patiala jail from the Bathinda prison early this month, they said.

The other two are Inderjit Singh, resident of Kapurthala; and Jaspreet Singh, hailing from Rupnagar, they said.

The police said a search operation was on to arrest the three absconding prisoners.

