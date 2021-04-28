Left Menu

Delhi Police steps in to help in cremation of COVID-19 victim

As the disastrous second COVID-19 wave continues to make lives difficult for many across the country, the Delhi Police have stepped in on numerous occasions to help struggling citizens in the national capital.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the disastrous second COVID-19 wave continues to make lives difficult for many across the country, the Delhi Police have stepped in on numerous occasions to help struggling citizens in the national capital. One such incident happened on Tuesday night wherein Delhi Police reached out to a family in Arjun Nagar area. A message was received on social media about a brother and sister seeking help after their father passed away at home due to COVID-19.

Both siblings were also showing symptoms and were waiting helplessly for some help and attention, as per a statement from the police. Delhi police personnel found that the family was seeking urgent help in cremating the father's body due to the present COVID-19 situation.

"Immediately food was arranged for the family and counseling was done. Lodhi road crematorium was contacted and the cremation of their father is being facilitated today," a statement said. The police is also making arrangements for RT-PCR tests for both of them. If found positive, they will be admitted to a COVID-19 care centre. Dry ration is also being arranged for the family, the police further said. (ANI)

