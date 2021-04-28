Left Menu

In 1st court appearance, Ryan Giggs denies assaulting women

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs appeared in court on Wednesday and denied assaulting two women, including a former girlfriend who is he accused of coercively controlling with violence.The 47-year-old Giggs entered the not guilty pleas from the dock at Manchester Magistrates Court in his first court appearance since being charged earlier this month.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:59 IST
In 1st court appearance, Ryan Giggs denies assaulting women

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs appeared in court on Wednesday and denied assaulting two women, including a former girlfriend who is he accused of coercively controlling with violence.

The 47-year-old Giggs entered the not guilty pleas from the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court in his first court appearance since being charged earlier this month. The announcement of the charges led to Wales deciding Giggs would not coach the national team at the European Championship in June.

Giggs was released on conditional police bail to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26. His conditions of bail are he must not contact the two women or go to any address where they are.

Giggs denied a charge of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend at his home in the Manchester area on November 1, 2020. He is also accused of assaulting the woman's sister on the same day.

The charge of exerting controlling and coercive behavior toward his former girlfriend while in an intimate relationship relates to a period between Dec. 1, 2017 and Nov. 2, 2020.

Giggs played a record-high 963 times for Manchester United before retiring in 2014. He was appointed Wales coach in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. govt boosts Moderna COVID-19 vaccine contract to $1.25 bln

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government had agreed to increase the contract for the companys COVID-19 vaccine by 236 million to roughly 1.25 billion, to include additional costs related to the shots studies.The company and the Bio...

Russian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg

Russian authorities rapidly painted over a large mural of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Wednesday after it appeared overnight on a building in central St Petersburg. The mural in President Vladimir Putins hometown showed a ...

Sterling takes back seat to dollar ahead of Fed

Sterling edged lower to the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback strengthened across the board ahead of the Federal Reserves policy decision due later in the day.The dollars strength is likely to be transitory, analysts said, as the U.S. ce...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq futures drop after mixed tech earnings; Fed meeting eyed

Futures tracking the Dow and the Nasdaq fell on Wednesday after a mixed batch of earnings from big technology companies, while investors kept a close watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to stick to its promise of keeping mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021