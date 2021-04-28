Japan planning vaccine passports to restart international travel - Kyodo

Japan planning vaccine passports to restart international travel - KyodoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:06 IST
Japan's government is planning to introduce vaccine passports to help restart international travel, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.
The passports would take the form of scannable smartphone apps that carry COVID-19 inoculation information, Kyodo said, citing government sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)