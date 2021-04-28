Left Menu

HP: Man convicted in Gudiya rape-murder case

The girl had gone missing in Kotkhai on July 4, 2017 and her body was found from the Halaila forests two days later on July 6.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:54 IST
HP: Man convicted in Gudiya rape-murder case

A court here on Wednesday convicted a 28-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder of a 16-year-old schoolsgirl in a forest in Himachal Pradesh's Kotkhai town four years ago.

Special Judge Rajeev Bhardwaj held Anil Kumar alias Nillu alias Charani guilty of rape under Sections 376 (2)(i) and 376 (A), murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of theProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The hearing for deciding quantum of his sentence has been scheduled for May 11. The girl had gone missing in Kotkhai on July 4, 2017 and her body was found from the Halaila forests two days later on July 6. The case had sparked protest by public across in the hill state, demanding justice for the minor girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

India imposes anti-dumping duty on chemical from 4 regions

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of a chemical used in foam making from four regions, including the EU and Saudi Arabia, for five years to guard domestic players from cheap shipments. The duty was imposed following recommendat...

Guj: Fire at Vadodara railway station; no casualties

A fire was reported on one of the platforms of Vadodara railway station in Gujarat on Wednesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.At least seven trains were briefly halted for safety reasons after a part of t...

Court delays ruling on whether EU or Polish law has primacy

Polands constitutional court delayed issuing a decision Wednesday on whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the country, a ruling that could affect the future relationship of the EU member nation with the rest of the bloc.Judge...

Rajasthan govt should open up state-run hospitals in Jaipur for COVID-19 treatment: BJP

Rajasthan BJP leaders on Wednesday suggested the government should allow major state-run hospitals in Jaipur to admit COVID-19 patients in view of rising number of infections.BJP state president Satish Poonia wrote a letter to Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021