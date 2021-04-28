HP: Man convicted in Gudiya rape-murder case

A court here on Wednesday convicted a 28-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder of a 16-year-old schoolsgirl in a forest in Himachal Pradesh's Kotkhai town four years ago.

Special Judge Rajeev Bhardwaj held Anil Kumar alias Nillu alias Charani guilty of rape under Sections 376 (2)(i) and 376 (A), murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of theProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The hearing for deciding quantum of his sentence has been scheduled for May 11. The girl had gone missing in Kotkhai on July 4, 2017 and her body was found from the Halaila forests two days later on July 6. The case had sparked protest by public across in the hill state, demanding justice for the minor girl.

