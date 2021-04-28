Left Menu

UP: 4 held for remdesivir black-marketing, NSA charges likely

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:59 IST
UP: 4 held for remdesivir black-marketing, NSA charges likely

Four people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday for alleged black-marketing of remdesivir injection, which is in shortage amid an increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

The roles of a contractual employee working in the office of the Gautam Buddh Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) and a lab technician working at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi have also come to light in the racket, they said.

According to officials, the accused were selling the life-saving drug at inflated costs of up to Rs 50,000 for a single vial of remdesivir to the needy people, as against its normal pricing which does not go beyond Rs 3,500.

Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said, ''The four accused were held by the Knowledge Park police station team and two remdesivir injections, considered life-saving drugs in this pandemic, were seized. Rs 49,600 cash was also seized from them while a Honda Civic car used by them has been impounded.'' Those held have been identified as Shubham Goyal, Vaibhav Sharma, Shivam Sharma and Yogendra Singh, the police said, adding that they were found near a private hospital in Greater Noida.

Two other people - Vikash Kaushik, who works at the CMO office in Noida on contract basis, and Sumit, a lab technician at Delhi AIIMS - are also part of the racket and searches are on to arrest them, Pandey said.

The Additional DCP said an FIR has been lodged over the matter at the Knowledge Park police station while action would be initiated against the accused quartet under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster's Act as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

India imposes anti-dumping duty on chemical from 4 regions

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of a chemical used in foam making from four regions, including the EU and Saudi Arabia, for five years to guard domestic players from cheap shipments. The duty was imposed following recommendat...

Guj: Fire at Vadodara railway station; no casualties

A fire was reported on one of the platforms of Vadodara railway station in Gujarat on Wednesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.At least seven trains were briefly halted for safety reasons after a part of t...

Court delays ruling on whether EU or Polish law has primacy

Polands constitutional court delayed issuing a decision Wednesday on whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the country, a ruling that could affect the future relationship of the EU member nation with the rest of the bloc.Judge...

Rajasthan govt should open up state-run hospitals in Jaipur for COVID-19 treatment: BJP

Rajasthan BJP leaders on Wednesday suggested the government should allow major state-run hospitals in Jaipur to admit COVID-19 patients in view of rising number of infections.BJP state president Satish Poonia wrote a letter to Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021