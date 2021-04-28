Left Menu

Maha: 3 held for cheating man with promise of selling Remdesivir

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:15 IST
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating man of over Rs 80,000 by promising to sell him Remdesivir injections in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Tuesday nabbed Saurab Bonkar (25), Aniket Tandel (24) and Akash Mhatre (42) for allegedly cheating the nephew of a Pune-based COVID-19 patient who was in desperate need of the anti-viral injection, an official said.

One of the accused had directed the victim to an acquaintance, who had offered to provide him four vials of the injection for Rs 88,000, senior inspector Ajaykumar Landge of Panvel city police said.

Tandel first called the victim to Panvel railway station and then from there to Bamandongri railway station, where he accepted Rs 88,000 and then vanished, he said.

When the complainant asked for the injections, the accused told him that the police had conducted a raid and taken away the injections and money, the official said.

A case of cheating was registered in this regard and the police managed to recover Rs 52,000 and mobile phones from the accused, he added.

