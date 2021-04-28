Left Menu

HC directs insurance companies to clear bills quickly to prevent delay in patient discharge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:16 IST
HC directs insurance companies to clear bills quickly to prevent delay in patient discharge

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said insurance companies cannot take 6-7 hours for approving bills of COVID-19 patients as it delays their discharge from hospitals and those in need for beds have to wait longer.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said if the court comes to know of an insurance company or a third-party administrator (TPA) processing insurance claims taking 6-7 hours for clearing bills, contempt action would be taken against them.

A few minutes after her order, a similar direction was passed by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli which directed insurance companies and TPAs to ensure that time taken to grant approvals to bills was reduced to a reasonable amount as there were long queues of people outside hospitals waiting for beds during the massive surge in COVID-19 infections. Justice Singh said in her order that insurance companies or TPAs should not take more than 30-60 minutes to grant approval to the bills on receiving the request from hospitals and directed insurance regulator IRDAI to issue instructions in this regard.

The division bench, in its order, said delay in discharging patients was leading to delay in admitting needy patients and was causing more suffering to them.

The direction by the division bench came after it was informed by some hospitals and lawyers that delay in approvals by insurance companies and TPAs was resulting in delay in discharging patients and admitting new ones.

The bench was hearing several pleas with regard to lack of oxygen, medicines, beds and ventilators in the national capital and ramping up of testing.

Justice Singh's order came while hearing several individuals' plea regarding non-availability of Remdesivir and beds for patients in dire need of the same. In order to speed up the discharge process, Justice Singh issued a direction to hospitals to start the process of admission of new patients side by side with the discharge process, so that no bed remains vacant for long.

During the day, Justice Singh ensured that beds were made available to all those petitioners whose pleas were listed before her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Fire at Vadodara railway station; no casualties

A fire was reported on one of the platforms of Vadodara railway station in Gujarat on Wednesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.At least seven trains were briefly halted for safety reasons after a part of t...

HP sees record 33 deaths, 2,539 COVID cases on single day

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,407 and tally...

India imposes anti-dumping duty on chemical from 4 regions

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of a chemical used in foam making from four regions, including the EU and Saudi Arabia, for five years to guard domestic players from cheap shipments. The duty was imposed following recommendat...

Court delays ruling on whether EU or Polish law has primacy

Polands constitutional court delayed issuing a decision Wednesday on whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the country, a ruling that could affect the future relationship of the EU member nation with the rest of the bloc.Judge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021