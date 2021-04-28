Ahmedabad: color-coded stickers for those exempted from night curfew

The Ahmedabad police has introduced color-coded vehicle stickers for those exempted from night curfew, an official said on Wednesday.

To stem the spread of coronavirus, the Gujarat government has imposed curfew between 8 pm to 6 am in 29 cities including Ahmedabad which will be in force till May 5.

To ensure that people engaged in essential services can travel without stopping at every checkpoint, coloured stickers are being issued, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Harshad Patel.

Red stickers are to be pasted on the vehicles used by doctors, para-medical staff and vehicles carrying oxygen or medicines.

Green stickers are for the vehicles transporting vegetables and milk, while yellow ones are for the vehicles of media professionals, civic officials and power utility and other essential services providers, said Patel.

Pasting the sticker on a vehicle is not compulsory but can save time, he clarified.

''If you do not have the sticker, police would stop you at each checkpoint. Instead, people who are exempted can paste a sticker on their vehicles. It will help police identify you from a distance,'' the DCP said.

Stickers will be provided by local police stations on the submission of an application.

''This system will eliminate human-to-human contact, which will reduce the chances of virus transmission. It will also save time for doctors and others engaged in essential services,'' he said.

