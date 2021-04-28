Northern Ireland First Minister Foster says to step down

Northern Ireland First Minister Foster says to step downReuters | Belfast | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:39 IST
Arlene Foster is to step down as Northern Ireland's First Minister at the end of June, she said in a statement on Wednesday.
She will step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on May 28.
