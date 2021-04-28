Left Menu

Video shows California man pinned by officers before he dies

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:41 IST
Video shows California man pinned by officers before he dies

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Alameda have made public body cam footage showing officers pinning a man to the ground for more than five minutes during an arrest last week that ended in his death.

Mario Gonzalez, 26, stopped breathing after an April 19 scuffle with police at a park in Alameda.

A police statement said Gonzalez had a medical emergency after officers tried to handcuff him, but his family contends he was killed by police who used excessive force.

The nearly hourlong video from two officers' body cameras released late Tuesday shows police talking to Gonzalez in a park after receiving 911 calls that he appeared to be disoriented or drunk. Gonzalez seems dazed and struggles to answer questions.

When Gonzalez doesn't produce any identification, the officers are seen on video trying to force his hands behind his back to handcuff him but he resists and they take him to the ground. The officers repeatedly ask him for his full name and birthdate even as they have him pinned on the ground.

“We're going to take care of you, OK, we're going to take care of you,” one officer says on the video. “I think you just had too much to drink today, OK? That's all,” the same officer says. Later, he adds, “Mario, just please stop fighting us.” Gonzalez, who weighed about 250 pounds (113 kilograms), is seen on the video grunting and shouting as he lies face down on wood chips while the officers restrain him. One officer puts an elbow on his neck and a knee on his shoulder. “He's lifting my whole body weight up,” an officer says at one point.

One officer also appears to put a knee on his back and leaves it there for about four minutes as Gonzalez gasps for air, saying “I didn't do nothing, OK?'' Gonzalez's protests appear to weaken and after about five minutes he seems to lose consciousness.

Shortly before he stops breathing, one officer asks the other: “Think we can roll him on his side?”.

The other answers, “I don't want to lose what I got, man.” Apparently seeking reassurance, the first officer asks “we got no weight on his chest?” then repeats “No! No weight ... no weight.'' “He's going unresponsive,” one officer says. The video shows officers rolling Gonzalez over and performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident happened a day before former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man's neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the US.

Gonzalez had a 4-year-old son and also was the main caretaker of his 22-year-old brother, who has autism, his family said.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of his death but family members of Gonzalez on Tuesday told reporters that the officers were to blame, saying they escalated what should have been a minor, peaceful encounter with the unarmed man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Daughter lights COVID patient's funeral pyre with cops' help after no aid from neighbours

A 15-year-old girl lit the funeral pyre of his 52-year-old father, who passed away battling COVID-19 in Noida, with support from policemen who made arrangements for the cremation after the locals refused to help the teenager and her mother....

Lloyds, WPP drive FTSE 100 higher; Fed outcome eyed

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, lifted by energy shares and a slew of upbeat earnings updates from companies including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves policy statement. The blue-chip index ...

COVID: Kejriwal chairs meeting to increase O2 beds, strengthen home isolation system

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to chalk out a plan for increasing oxygen beds and strengthening home isolation system in the national capital following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.Convened ...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq weighed down by Microsoft, Amgen; all eyes on Fed

The Dow and Nasdaq indexes fell on Wednesday as Amgen and Microsoft weighed, while investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting for updates on monetary policy and waited for another batch of earnings from big technology firms.The U.S. cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021