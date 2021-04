Myanmar pro-democracy protest leader faces murder, treason charges - state media

Myanmar authorities have filed several law suits against one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule, including cases related to murder and treason, the state broadcaster announced on Wednesday.

Wai Moe Naing was arrested on April 15 when security men rammed him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally in the central town of Monywa.

Myanmar Television, in its main evening news bulletin, broadcast a list of charges being sought against him, including murder and treason.

