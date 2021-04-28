Left Menu

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:29 IST
Allahabad HC Judge dies of COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Justice Virendra Kumar Srivastava of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Srivastava, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

While giving this information, Allahabad High Court Registrar (Protocol) Ashish Kumar Srivastava said that Justice Srivastava died at SGPGI on Wednesday.

The Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench will remain closed on Thursday to mourn the death of Justice Srivastava.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

