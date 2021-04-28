U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment in New York
Giuliani's lawyer, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine.Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:15 IST
Federal investigators on Wednesday searched the New York City apartment of Rudolph Giuliani, the city's former mayor and later U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, pursuant to a search warrant, Giuliani's lawyer said on Wednesday.
The agents seized electronic devices, escalating a criminal investigation into Giuliani, the New York Times said. Giuliani's lawyer, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine. Two former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged with campaign finance violations and other crimes.
Parnas' and Fruman's work included efforts to help Giuliani dig up damaging information before the 2020 election about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and what prosecutors called an effort to remove then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Manhattan
- Joe Biden
- Hunter
- Donald
- U.S.
- New York Times
- Lev Parnas
- Giuliani
- Ukraine
- New York City
ALSO READ
Police say U.S. officer in Black man's killing mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. earnings and inflation data
Grab set to announce deal with U.S. SPAC at $40 bln valuation - sources
Snake River in U.S. Pacific Northwest named most endangered by environmental group
Grab to announce merger with U.S. SPAC, to be valued at nearly $40 bln - sources