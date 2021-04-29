Left Menu

Biden urges passage of police overhaul measure

29-04-2021
President Joe Biden says the United States has “to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve.” Biden says in his first address to Congress as president that he wants lawmakers to pass police overhaul legislation by the anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after a police officer pinned his knee to Floyd's neck.

Floyd's death sparked national demonstrations against police brutality and institutional racism.

Biden mentioned the legislation in his speech and said ''the country supports this reform and Congress should act.” The House has passed the sweeping overhaul of policing and law enforcement, but it has yet to clear the Senate.

