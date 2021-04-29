Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi Police delivers oxygen cylinders to Malviya Nagar hospital

With the second COVID-19 wave severely straining the healthcare facilities, Delhi Police stepped in to provide much-needed oxygen cylinders to a children's hospital in Malviya Nagar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 09:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With the second COVID-19 wave severely straining the healthcare facilities, Delhi Police stepped in to provide much-needed oxygen cylinders to a children's hospital in Malviya Nagar. An SOS message was received on Wednesday from the Rainbow Children's hospital in Malviya Nagar regarding an acute shortage of oxygen. The police was informed that the hospital only had enough to last another half an hour, the police said.

The Station House Officer of the Malviya Nagar Police Station along with other personnel reached the hospital, where 71 COVID-positive children and pregnant women were on oxygen support. The staff of PS Malviya Nagar acted swiftly and after due efforts, 35 oxygen cylinders were arranged on time and the oxygen supply was normalised providing relief to patients, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

