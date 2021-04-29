Consecration of Sri Vaidyanadhaswamy temple held

Mayiladuthurai (TN), Apr 29 (PTI): The consecration of the ancient Sri Vaidyanadhaswamy temple at Vaitheeswarankoil in Mayiladuthurai district was held on Thursday after a gap of 23 years.

Previously, the consecration was held in 1998.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the consecration celebrations had been scaled down considerably.

Only priests participated in the ceremonies in the presence of the Head of Dharmapuram Adheenam Sri Masillamani Desiga Paracharya Swamigal.

Mayiladuthurai District Collector R Lalitha, Superintendent of Police Srinadha, and monitoring officer Vikranth Raja appointed by the Madras High Court to oversee the consecration proceedings were present.

As a precautionarymeasure to avoid crowding near the temple area, the entire town had been brought under police control and devotees were not allowed.

Local people had a glimpse of the ceremonies by standing on the nearby house terraces.

Consecration ceremonies started on April 25.

On Thursday morning, priests poured holy waters on four gopurams and all sannidhis.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)