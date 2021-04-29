Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:50 IST
Russia's deputy PM says Russia open to joint investments in hydrogen energy
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a Russia-Germany online business forum on Thursday that Russia was open to the idea of joint investments in hydrogen energy.

He also called on Germany to enter a "technological" dialogue on hydrogen energy development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

