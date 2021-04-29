Russia's deputy PM says Russia open to joint investments in hydrogen energy

Russia's deputy PM says Russia open to joint investments in hydrogen energyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:50 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a Russia-Germany online business forum on Thursday that Russia was open to the idea of joint investments in hydrogen energy.
He also called on Germany to enter a "technological" dialogue on hydrogen energy development.
